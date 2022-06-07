LDR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Highwoods Properties accounts for about 0.2% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,562,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,020,000 after purchasing an additional 362,925 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,041 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,068,000 after buying an additional 23,456 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIW stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,763. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

