LDR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

LDR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,314 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 129,827 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 49,966 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 88,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,188,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

HT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,085. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $909,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HT. StockNews.com raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

