LDR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

LDR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,719 shares during the period. Global Net Lease comprises about 3.4% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Global Net Lease worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 66.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 205,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,341,000 after purchasing an additional 258,690 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

NYSE:GNL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,891. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.60%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

