LDR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

LDR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. City Office REIT makes up 0.4% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of City Office REIT worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 82,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,819. City Office REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $578.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a net margin of 271.64% and a return on equity of 83.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

