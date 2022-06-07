LDR Capital Management LLC Has $27.07 Million Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

LDR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 883,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for 12.4% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $27,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,059 shares of company stock worth $64,979. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $31.04. 15,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,661. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

