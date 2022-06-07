Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 2,050,077 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,762,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050,077 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.67% of Realty Income worth $484,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.85. The stock had a trading volume of 27,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,911. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.67, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.71. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.74 and a one year high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.20%.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.