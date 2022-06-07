Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,641,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845,569 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.00% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $478,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after buying an additional 14,404,285 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,635 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 833,125 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,255,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,519,000 after purchasing an additional 240,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.14. The stock had a trading volume of 91,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,711. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day moving average is $73.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.30%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.
About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
