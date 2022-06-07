Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,221,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 296,009 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.11% of eBay worth $480,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,861,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,110 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,551,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $236,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in eBay by 40.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $55,080,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. Cowen decreased their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.31.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.01. 44,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,488,263. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.63. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

