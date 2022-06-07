Legal & General Group Plc Has $638.48 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,632,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,651 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $638,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 448,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,799,000 after buying an additional 277,842 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 306,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after buying an additional 54,455 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 34,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,988 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.52.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.77. 11,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.84. The company has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

