Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,078,454 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 75,731 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $501,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.38. 8,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,058. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.33. The stock has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.22.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

