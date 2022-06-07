Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,777,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.68% of Sherwin-Williams worth $626,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,884,717,000 after acquiring an additional 135,716 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,365,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,316,576,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after buying an additional 639,285 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,714. The company has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.61.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.