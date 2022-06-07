Legal & General Group Plc Sells 69,966 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,458,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,966 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $473,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,021,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,137,000 after buying an additional 205,304 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 94.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.41. 7,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,644. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $93.45 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.14.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,392,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,296 shares of company stock worth $11,343,920 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.92.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

