LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Sold by KPCB DGF Associates LLC

KPCB DGF Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,810,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090,091 shares during the period. LegalZoom.com accounts for approximately 36.5% of KPCB DGF Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. KPCB DGF Associates LLC owned approximately 4.98% of LegalZoom.com worth $157,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LZ. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,566,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,998,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,748,000 after purchasing an additional 335,386 shares in the last quarter. W Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth about $30,836,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,842,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Co. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth about $19,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. 21,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,040. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $40.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.08.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1,446.94% and a negative net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

