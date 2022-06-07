Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Has $518,000 Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Logitech International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 808,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,664,000 after purchasing an additional 25,030 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Logitech International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,251,000 after purchasing an additional 204,538 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Logitech International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 459,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,674.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $56.23 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average is $74.14.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

