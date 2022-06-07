Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 300 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,632 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 112.31%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $629,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

