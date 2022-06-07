Leisure Capital Management Decreases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,294,000 after buying an additional 1,205,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,879 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after purchasing an additional 885,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,944,000 after purchasing an additional 584,001 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.09 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61.

