Leisure Capital Management Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Leisure Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in McKesson by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 732 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.69, for a total value of $242,065.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,347 shares of company stock worth $24,765,317 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $319.30 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.11.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

