Leisure Capital Management Makes New $209,000 Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800,598 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 59.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,315 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,320,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,677,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,710,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

