Leisure Capital Management Purchases 60 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 43,204 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $304.65 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $280.21 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

