LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

LPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LPL traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 240,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,289. LG Display has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). LG Display had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

