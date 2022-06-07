LGL Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,002 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $23,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $103.16. The stock had a trading volume of 96,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,789. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.91. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $93.29 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.