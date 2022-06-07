LGL Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 45,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,180,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,648.18, for a total transaction of $87,389.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 565,352 shares of company stock worth $62,084,581. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,343.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,591. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,434.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,657.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

