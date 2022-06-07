LGL Partners LLC Has $44.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,695 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 5.3% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $44,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,828,000 after buying an additional 574,056 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 566,395 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,140,000.

IJH stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.42. The company had a trading volume of 85,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,349. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.95 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

