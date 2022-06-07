LGL Partners LLC Purchases 100 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LGL Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after acquiring an additional 346,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $299.42. The stock had a trading volume of 65,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,065. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $279.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $307.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.43 and its 200-day moving average is $344.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.27.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.