LGL Partners LLC Purchases 610 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 62,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,380,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 662,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,062,000 after purchasing an additional 79,523 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $414.64. 190,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,739,484. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.17 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

