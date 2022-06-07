LGL Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGCB. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 469,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 73.7% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 159,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 67,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

AGCB traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,860. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

