LGL Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

LGL Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,554,000 after buying an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,149,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,112,000 after purchasing an additional 329,269 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,687,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C Partners Holding GmbH increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 95.4% in the third quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 1,476,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 721,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 646,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,871,738. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $26.21.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

