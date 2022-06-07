Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LICY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li-Cycle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Shares of LICY opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $14.28.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,918,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,684,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,890,000. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

