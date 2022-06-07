LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LianBio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LianBio will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LianBio.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.75).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

In other LianBio news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $315,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,661,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,999,090.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIAN. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LianBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,931,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in LianBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,415,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in LianBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,741,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LianBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,058,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in LianBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,982,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIAN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,897. LianBio has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21.

About LianBio (Get Rating)

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

