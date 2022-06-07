Light Street Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 171,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,136,000. Roku comprises about 2.3% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Roku at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.27.

ROKU stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,145. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $75.03 and a one year high of $490.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.89 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

