Light Street Capital Management LLC Has $48.28 Million Position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,931,512 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657,322 shares during the quarter. Rocket Lab USA makes up approximately 2.9% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of Rocket Lab USA worth $48,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. VK Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,855,027,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth $1,000,218,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth $208,373,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,828,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,260,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RKLB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 17.72.

Shares of RKLB traded down 0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 4.81. 65,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172,226. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 4.27 and a fifty-two week high of 21.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of 6.63 and a 200-day moving average of 9.21.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

