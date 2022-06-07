Light Street Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,080 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.4% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.77.

Shares of NVDA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.82. 482,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,343,424. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,916 shares of company stock worth $32,223,979 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

