Light Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD)

Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 183,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Boxed as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,150,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Boxed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,169,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Boxed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Boxed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxed during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Boxed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

BOXD traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.34. 86,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,041. Boxed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82.

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

