LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $2.79 million and $10,482.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,836.72 or 1.00003157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002014 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001676 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,112,505,157 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

