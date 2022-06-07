Lindenwold Advisors Buys Shares of 853 Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,210,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $208.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 602.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.28 and a 52-week high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.82). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 182.86%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

