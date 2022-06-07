Lindenwold Advisors Invests $260,000 in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,792,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,195,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Neogen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,853,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,572,000 after purchasing an additional 51,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,450,000 after purchasing an additional 41,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Neogen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,498,000 after purchasing an additional 52,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $47.80.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. Neogen’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

