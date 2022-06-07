Lindenwold Advisors Takes $220,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $476,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $966,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $548,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 19.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 778,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,197,000 after purchasing an additional 124,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 7.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

NASDAQ AXON opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.73. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.60.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.