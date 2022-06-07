Lindenwold Advisors Takes $239,000 Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Worthington Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

NYSE:WOR opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.67. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $457,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.