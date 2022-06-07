Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 55.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 55.43 ($0.69).

LLOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.75) to GBX 61 ($0.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 58 ($0.73) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 44 ($0.55) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, insider Harmeen Mehta bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600 ($10,776.94). Also, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.63), for a total transaction of £202,046 ($253,190.48).

LON:LLOY traded up GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 45.65 ($0.57). 80,312,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,985,563. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 56 ($0.70). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.75. The company has a market cap of £31.79 billion and a PE ratio of 6.33.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

