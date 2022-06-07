Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,311,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,162 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 6.97% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $55,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOMA. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.31. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $8.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.78 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

