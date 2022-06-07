London Co. of Virginia Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

London Co. of Virginia cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 513,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,894 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $53,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $316,560,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.91. 21,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,882. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.