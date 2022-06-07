London Co. of Virginia Has $226.38 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 382.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,460,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743,243 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in AerCap were worth $226,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 28,871 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in AerCap by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 493.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 31,179 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AER stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.54. 1,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

