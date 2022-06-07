London Co. of Virginia Has $326.88 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,394,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 1.6% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Paychex were worth $326,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 96,738 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.71. 6,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.38 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is 84.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.21.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

