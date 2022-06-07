London Co. of Virginia Sells 10,024 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 1.89% of Alleghany worth $172,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Alleghany by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on Y shares. JMP Securities downgraded Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Y stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $835.68. The stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,828. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $585.10 and a 1-year high of $862.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $838.55 and its 200-day moving average is $735.28.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.81 earnings per share.

Alleghany Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.