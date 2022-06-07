London Co. of Virginia Sells 3,434 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 2.9% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.41% of BlackRock worth $566,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,221,000 after buying an additional 150,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $93,657,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $869.47.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $675.00. 2,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,003. The stock has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $669.48 and its 200 day moving average is $770.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $582.58 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.