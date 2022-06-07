London Co. of Virginia Sells 3,588 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.22% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $102,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $16,133,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $635.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,243. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $659.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $666.17. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $519.32 and a one year high of $748.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.25.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

