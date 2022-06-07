London Co. of Virginia Sells 47,423 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

London Co. of Virginia cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,157,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,423 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.87% of Vulcan Materials worth $240,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,205,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,191,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 52,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.93.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VMC traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,879. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $156.53 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

