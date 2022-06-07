London Co. of Virginia Sells 56,681 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,681 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $135,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 405.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after purchasing an additional 178,658 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 719.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 38,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.92. 394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $97.19 and a one year high of $146.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.24 and its 200 day moving average is $116.32.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

