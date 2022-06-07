London Co. of Virginia Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

London Co. of Virginia cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,866,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.0% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.21% of United Parcel Service worth $400,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

UPS stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.02. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.