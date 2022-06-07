London Co. of Virginia Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

London Co. of Virginia cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,961 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 11,209 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.11% of FedEx worth $75,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in FedEx by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,703 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 300.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $221.51. 7,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.49. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $304.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.38.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

